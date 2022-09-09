Spotty fall colors likely in New England amid drought

This summer’s drought is expected to cause a patchy array of fall color in the leaf-peeping haven of New England. At the other end of the country in drought-stricken southern states the conditions could mute and shorten the autumn colors. In New England the season typically peaks in late September or October. Experts predict that it will be more spread out this year with some trees changing earlier or even browning and dropping leaves because of the drought. A professor of plant ecology at Boston University says New England will still have brilliant colors because it has so many different kinds of trees growing on ridges, slopes and wetlands.

