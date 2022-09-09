Peak TV bonanza complicates Emmy goal of honoring the best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” While it may be frustrating to fans, observers consider such omissions inevitable in the age of so-called peak TV. It’s also proof that television’s most prestigious honor is doing its job. TV academy voters favor innovative shows on streaming services and premium cable, like Netflix’s “Squid Game.” The Emmys air Monday on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host.

