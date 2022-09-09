King Charles III signals his reign will offer change of tone

LONDON (AP) — As the United Kingdom mourns a beloved queen, the nation is already wondering how King Charles III will reign and whether his monarchy will depart from the traditions of his mother. If his first full day on the throne is any indication, Charles seemed ready to chart at least a slightly different course. When the new king traveled to Buckingham Palace for the first time Friday, his limousine snaked through a sea of spectators then stopped short of the palace gates before Charles got out and shook hands with well-wishers. He looked more like a U.S. president on the campaign trail than the latest steward of a 1,000-year-old hereditary monarchy.

