Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to honor Queen Elizabeth II

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Governor's order comes a day after President Biden ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, military facilities, naval vessels, stations, and the White House.

"Warm wishes for the celebration of the memory of Queen Elizabeth II," Polis said. "Though it can be hard for those of us who grew up in and believe in a republic to understand why having a hereditary monarch as head of state is desirable, I can think of no one who has carried out their duties with such grace and kindness as Queen Elizabeth II. More than a witness to history, she was a steady, guiding presence to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. From seeing her homeland bombed by the Germans in WWII to guiding her nation through difficult and challenging times to reaching peace in Ireland, she warmed the throne for four generations and recently celebrated her 70th anniversary as Queen. I know I am joined by many in wishing comfort for her family and those who love her."