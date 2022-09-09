Colombia, Venezuela border to reopen to cargo traffic
By ASTRID SUÁREZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela say the years-long closure of their countries’ shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26. Air service between their capitals will also resume. The announcement came Friday, a month after Gustavo Petro was sworn in as Colombia’s first leftist president. Petro has begun a thaw in relations between his country and the government of Nicolás Maduro. The presidents tweeted the announcement. The border crossing bridges are currently open to pedestrian traffic. Limited cargo transport is allowed only at one bridge. Maduro says Bogotá and the Venezuelan cities of Caracas and Valencia will be connected again via air traffic.