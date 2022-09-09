Brazil: man killed by co-worker after argument over election

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A supporter of Brazil’s president used a knife and an axe to kill a backer of the main opposition leader after an argument about politics, weeks ahead of presidential elections, according to police. The killing occurred on Wednesday, the day of Brazil’s independence bicentennial, near the town of Confresa, Mato Grosso state, in Brazil’s central-west region, a stronghold of President Jair Bolsonaro. The 24-year-old suspect, who was not identified, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, a 42-year-old farm worker who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police said. Da Silva, a former president, is the main challenger to Bolsonaro ahead of the vote on Oct. 2.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.