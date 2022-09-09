Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say that as other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them. That includes the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots and other supplies. Bill LaPlante, the department’s under secretary for acquisition, says the Pentagon has been working with the defense industry to increase production lines to meet both U.S. and international demands for certain weapons. And he said some countries have already begun asking about buying the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.