Trump partner in Truth Social delays key vote on merger

NEW YORK (AP) — A key decision over whether Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social will merge with a cash-rich company and get $1.3 billion to take on Twitter has been put off for another month. Potential partner, Digital World Acquisition Corp., postponed on Thursday a shareholder vote to extend by a year a deadline to close its merger with Trump’s company. At least 65% of shareholders need to approve the extension, a threshold not reached in tallies earlier in the day. Deal delays have rattled investors, though not Trump who posted recently, “I don’t need financing, I’m really rich.”

