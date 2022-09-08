Special meeting scheduled Thursday in Fremont County to discuss possibility of opening VA Clinic

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This county has a growing population of military veterans who currently have to drive at least 30 miles to Pueblo or 45 miles to Colorado Springs for support services, and a more convenient option could be forthcoming.

The director of the Veterans Administration's Eastern Colorado Health Care System will attend a special meeting Thursday afternoon in Florence -- involving the city councils of Florence and nearby Cañon City -- to discuss the need for and the possibility of opening a VA clinic.

This development comes despite a recent VA report that recommended closing VA clinics in some smaller communities across Colorado; however, VA spokesman Dustin Senger said those closings will not happen in the near future.

Senger said that the meeting will allow officials to hear from citizens on the matter, and that a VA clinic in the county would likely be located in a leased building in either Florence or Cañon City.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have a crew at the meeting and will provide updates here, as well as during Thursday's evening newscasts.