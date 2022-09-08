Solomon Islands to delay election, raising fears of unrest

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands have voted to delay their nation’s general election from next year until 2024, a move that opponents say is a power grab and some fear could lead to further civil unrest. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare argued the delay was necessary because the nation is hosting the Pacific Games next year. He said holding an election at the same time would be too costly and logistically challenging. But opposition leader Matthew Wale said it was a scheme by Sogavare to remain in power longer than necessary. The Solomon Islands’ capital, Honiara, was rocked by riots last November.

