Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office warns of increased thefts from vehicles

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be vigilant after an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles.

Over the last month, the Sheriff's Office has responded to more than 55 reports of thefts from vehicles in the county. Items reported stolen include handguns, purses, clothing items, tools, sports equipment, electronics, and cash.

“Many of the thefts could’ve been avoided if the vehicle doors had been locked,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Cliff Kindred. “We also remind people not to leave valuables in their vehicle,

even if the doors are locked.”

The Sheriff's Office offered the following tips to prevent your vehicle from being broken into:

• Roll up all windows and lock all doors

• Don’t leave a garage door opener in your vehicle

• Never leave a key (even a spare key) inside your vehicle

• Don’t keep paperwork in your vehicle that contains personal information that can be used to

commit identity theft

• Don’t leave a firearm or other valuables in your vehicle

• Don’t leave money or spare change in plain view

• Never leave the vehicle unattended while running

• Try to park in well-lit areas at night

• If your vehicle has an alarm, use it

• Consider getting an anti-theft wheel or pedal lock device