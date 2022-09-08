Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral. Loved ones say that after Jason Owens placed his father’s casket in a hearse, members of a fugitive task force called out his name and shot him Aug. 24 in Nutter Fort. The U.S. Marshals Service says Owens had a gun, which family and friends refute. Owens’ cousin, Mandy Swiger, says Owens had committed a parole violation for not checking in with authorities but promised to turn himself in after the funeral. A state police investigation is trying to sort things out.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.