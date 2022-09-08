Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:36 AM

EU protest brief detention of diplomat in Belarus

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that one of its diplomats was briefly detained by Belarusian authorities earlier in the week. It has lodged a strong diplomatic protest for what it claims was the second such incident. An EU spokesman said the bloc’s charge d’affaires was detained for more than 2 hours after attending the public reading of a verdict on the detention of political prisoners. He said the Belarus diplomatic representation in Brussels had been summoned to explain the incident.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content