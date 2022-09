COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said that approximately 7,800 customers in downtown, Old Colorado City, and Broadmoor areas are without power.

Crews are working to resolve the issue.

CSU estimates that repairs will take 1-4 hours. The CSU website estimates that it will be fixed by 11:18 p.m.

To track the outage, click here.