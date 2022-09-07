Obama to campaign for 2022 candidates, including those for secretary of state

By Dana Bash, CNN

Former President Barack Obama plans to campaign for a variety of candidates this fall as the 2022 midterms approach, a source familiar with his plans tells CNN.

He will publicly appear with candidates in congressional and gubernatorial races but will also campaign with candidates for some secretary of state races in key battleground states, the source said. It is exceedingly rare for a former president to campaign for races so far down the ballot, illustrating the importance of those positions for the 2024 election.

The exact number of campaign events remains to be determined, with plans for Obama to only appear where it would be most effective.

He will also appear at a series of fundraisers in the near term: For the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City on Thursday and then the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on the West Coast next week.

