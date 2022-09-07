Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has revoked bond for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus. Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County General Sessions judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson during a hearing Wednesday, will be held without bond on charges including first-degree murder in the abduction and slaying of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher. Judge Louis Montesi had ordered the suspect held on $510,000 bond Tuesday on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft and fraud. He had faced only those charges before the body of Fletcher was identified by police Tuesday.

