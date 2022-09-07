Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:26 AM

Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes on northbound I-25 are closed due to a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT is warning drivers to use alternative routes in the area.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content