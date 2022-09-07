Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes on northbound I-25 are closed due to a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
CDOT is warning drivers to use alternative routes in the area.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Northbound lanes blocked at mile point 135, seek alternate route and expect delays. https://t.co/2Ao0Jlg5Hq— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 7, 2022