‘This is it, folks’: Boris Johnson bids an ambiguous goodbye

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s term as British leader was a mix of high drama and low disgrace. But he left office Tuesday with a casual shrug of a farewell, saying: “Well, this is it, folks.” The prime minister’s final speech outside 10 Downing Street was vintage Johnson — a quixotic blend of humor, classical erudition, ego and an elastic relationship with the truth. And it left many observers wondering whether this really is the end for a leader who has long defied political gravity. Hannah White, acting director of the Institute for Government think-tank, says Johnson will be looking for ways to get back into politics.

