Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a barricaded subject

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is responding to a barricaded subject.

PCSO says that they are currently negotiating with the subject. According to the PCSO, this started when deputies went to serve the subject an eviction notice.

They are asking the public to avoid the 2100 block of Norman Ln. At this time, the PCSO does not believe that there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.