Japan, US, Philippines to step up maritime security ties

TOKYO (AP) — An American diplomat in Tokyo has criticized what he calls China’s “increasingly hostile maritime actions” as a threat to the safety of waterways in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific. U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Raymond Greene said disregard for international law and heavy-handed actions by Beijing are aimed at increasing its control over the region. He made the comments at a news conference ahead of a meeting of officials from the U.S., Japan and the Philippines on maritime security cooperation. China ranks second highest in military spending after the United States and is rapidly modernizing its forces. It says its military is purely for defense and to protect its sovereign rights.

