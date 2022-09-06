5 tips to make the search for a new apartment easier

NEW YORK (AP) — Finding a new place to rent can be challenging, and skyrocketing rents have made it especially hard this year. But there are things you can do to make the process easier. Rent.com senior managing editor Brian Carberry says that before anything else, you need to ask yourself what your priorities are. If you’re not sure how to calculate how much rent you can afford, Zumper’s Rent Affordability Calculator allows you to estimate how much you can pay per month according to your location, monthly income, and monthly expenses. Then you can consider things like location and amenities.

