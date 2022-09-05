Slovakia on alert as tiger escaped from Ukraine seen in park

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Police and local authorities in eastern Slovakia have urged residents to be cautious after a tiger that escaped from private hands in neighboring Ukraine was seen over the weekend in a border area. The town of Ulic told citizens Sunday to limit their outdoors movements. Police warned people against taking any risks. They said they were informed about the escaped tiger by their Ukrainian counterparts. Authorities urged people to immediately inform them if they see the tiger. On Monday, Slovakia’s Environment Ministry said there had been no new sightings of the animal. The Poloniny national park located in the area said photo traps registered the animal’s presence near three Slovakian towns.

