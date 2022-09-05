Russian volcano climb death toll rises to 8

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say the number of people who died in an accident while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano has risen to eight. A helicopter with a rescue team is on the way to the site of the accident. Russian media initially reported on Saturday that five climbers died while trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula. The accident occurred about 500 meters below the 4,750-meter (15,884-foot) summit, the reports cited the prosecutor’s office of the Kamchatka region as saying. All the climbers were Russians, the reports said. Four people have survived and are waiting for the rescuers at different altitudes.

