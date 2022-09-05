New this week: John Legend, ‘Serpent Queen’ and ‘Pinocchio’

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from John Legend and Kane Brown, Samantha Morton stars as the 16th-century queen Catherine de Medici in an edgy Starz series and a race between two upcoming “Pinocchio” films begins with Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation. On the small screen, Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play country music royalty in Fox’s new drama “Monarch,” but their dynasty is in danger of toppling. Look for some impressive guest stars like Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. And “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Elvis” all start streaming.

By The Associated Press

