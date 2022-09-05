Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:37 AM

Israel advances plans for another east Jerusalem settlement

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities have advanced a plan to build nearly 500 homes in a new Jewish settlement in annexed east Jerusalem. Rights groups say it will further sever Jerusalem from the nearby Palestinian city of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank. Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group that closely follows developments in Jerusalem, says the settlement plan was approved on Monday to be deposited for objections. That’s a key step in a bureaucratic process that could continue for months or years before construction begins. Critics say settlements further undermine any hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content