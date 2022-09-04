Shooting in downtown Charleston leaves 5 people injured, police say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Five people were injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, police said. Two people have been arrested.

Officers responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. due to gunshots, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

All five are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said in a statement to CNN.

The two people arrested have been charged with firearm violations, according to the statement.

Wolfsen corrected an earlier police statement which said six people were injured in the shooting.

“Six people were initially thought to be injured by gunfire, but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound,” the statement said.

The shooting is under investigation, officials said.

