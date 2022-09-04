Officials: 2 dead, others wounded in Florida club shooting
PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were fatally shot and several others injured in a confrontation among a group at a supper club in northeast Florida. Palatka Fire Rescue said on Twitter that there was a large response to the shooting reported Saturday night at Vick’s Supper Club. Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object, the Palatka Police Department said Sunday in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalized. The identities of those killed and injured were not immediately available. No arrests were immediately announced.