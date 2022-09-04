German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will invest an additional 65 billion euros in a new round of measures aimed at easing the sting of inflation and high energy prices for consumers. The country’s governing coalition announced details of the plan Sunday. The new measures include additional one-time payments to help consumers cover energy costs, a price cap on a basic amount of energy consumption for families and individuals and a successor to the country’s popular “9-euro ticket” for nationwide public transit. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a news conference on Sunday that he’s “very aware” many Germans are struggling to cope with the rising prices and that the government “takes these concerns very, very seriously.”

