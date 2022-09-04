A mass shooting in Virginia kills 2 people and wounds 5 more. Some of those shot were Norfolk State University students

By Tina Burnside and Holly Yan, CNN

Seven people were stuck by gunfire overnight in Norfolk, Virginia, including several university students, officials said Sunday.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around 12 a.m. ET and found four women and three men who had been shot, Norfolk police said.

All seven victims were taken to a hospital. Two of them — Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19 — later died from their injuries, Norfolk police said.

Norfolk State University said some of the shooting victims were students at the university — but did not specify how many, or whether they survived.

“Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd,” the university tweeted.

“NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services.”

Norfolk police have not released any information about a possible motive or suspect.

“As homicide detectives continue to investigate this early morning shooting, they ask for anyone with information about this incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app,” Norfolk police said.

The US has suffered at least 456 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both the non-profit and CNN define mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Mary Kay Mallonee contributed to this report.