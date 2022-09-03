CSUP crushes #24 Midwestern State, 59-27

Steven Croell threw for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns as the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves cruised to a 59-27 win over #24 Midwestern State.

Croell threw the first of his five touchdowns to Andrew Cook, who scored from 34 yards out to tie the game at 7. The T-Wolves never trailed again.

Dorion McGarity caught a 77-yard touchdown pass, and Jordan Jones added a one-yard touchdown to put the Wolves up 21-7.

After Andrew Cook's second score, from 70 yards out, gave the T-Wolves a 28-14 lead, CSU-Pueblo led by no less than 14 from that point on.