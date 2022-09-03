Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:47 PM

CSUP crushes #24 Midwestern State, 59-27

Steven Croell threw for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns as the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves cruised to a 59-27 win over #24 Midwestern State.

Croell threw the first of his five touchdowns to Andrew Cook, who scored from 34 yards out to tie the game at 7. The T-Wolves never trailed again.

Dorion McGarity caught a 77-yard touchdown pass, and Jordan Jones added a one-yard touchdown to put the Wolves up 21-7.

After Andrew Cook's second score, from 70 yards out, gave the T-Wolves a 28-14 lead, CSU-Pueblo led by no less than 14 from that point on.

Article Topic Follows: News
CSU-Pueblo
local news
news
Pueblo
Pueblo County
Sports
top stories

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content