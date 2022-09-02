Pueblo Police searching for vehicle of interest related to homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle of interest related to a homicide investigation.

The homicide occurred on Aug. 30 near the intersection of E. 7th St. and Iola Ave.

According to police, a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just after this incident. It is unknown if or how the vehicle might be involved, but any information regarding the vehicle or its owner could be beneficial to the investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.