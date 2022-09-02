Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:12 PM

Pueblo Police searching for vehicle of interest related to homicide investigation

Vehicle of interest
PPD
Vehicle of interest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle of interest related to a homicide investigation.

The homicide occurred on Aug. 30 near the intersection of E. 7th St. and Iola Ave.

According to police, a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just after this incident. It is unknown if or how the vehicle might be involved, but any information regarding the vehicle or its owner could be beneficial to the investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: News
Pueblo
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content