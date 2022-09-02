FTC investigating Amazon’s $3.9B purchase of One Medical

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. According to a regulatory filing, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information on Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Amazon announced plans in late July to purchase One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets. Last week, the e-commerce giant said it would shutter its own hybrid virtual, in-home care service, which competed with One Medical, because it wasn’t meeting customers’ needs.

