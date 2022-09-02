Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to find a sober ride home over the holiday weekend

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Do you know what the most dangerous holiday on Colorado roads is for injury and fatal car crashes caused by intoxicated drivers?

While you might think the answer is New Years or the Fourth of July, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), it's Labor Day.

Over the last three-year period (2019-2021), crash investigation statistics collected by CSP show Labor Day ranked as the most dangerous holiday in Colorado.

“While alcohol continues to be the largest drug type impairing motorists on our roadways, as our agency refines our data collection troopers are seeing more types of drug combinations like a person using alcohol and marijuana on the rise,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “If you are planning a party, be a good host and ensure no one drives away impaired. If you are going out, plan for a sober ride.”

Based on CSP's data on fatal and injury crashes caused by impaired drivers, the holidays ranked in order from most dangerous to least are: