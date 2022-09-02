Colorado Springs Police release video of convicted killer shooting and injuring officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting involving an escaped suspect and an officer.

In July, Randy Bishop was sentenced to 48 years for two shootings involving CSPD officers. That was on top of the life sentence he was already serving for the first-degree murder of Thomas Faircloth.

According to police, Faircloth was found dead in a vacant lot in Colorado Springs in November 2019.

Bishop managed to evade arrest numerous times, two of those instances involved shootings with law enforcement.

In the first shooting in November of 2019, Bishop led officers on a vehicle chase that ended in a crash. After being taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital, Bishop grabbed an officer's firearm and fired at least one shot. He then stole a vehicle from the parking lot and left.

Then, on January 1, 2020, Bishop was pulled over by CSPD Officer Beau Becker during a traffic stop at the intersection of Arrawanna Street and Galley Road. In the video, you can hear Bishop give Becker a fake name.

After running his information, police say Officer Becker had reason to believe Bishop had provided a fake name and had warrants for his arrest.

When Officer Becker approached the vehicle again, he asked Bishop to get out of the vehicle. In the video, Bishop begins to get out before pulling out a firearm and shooting the officer.

More footage shows the shooting from the perspective of an assisting officer on the passenger's side of the vehicle.

WARNING: The video below, shared by CSPD, is graphic.

KRDO combined the three videos into one video. To watch them separately and read the release shared by CSPD, click here.

After shooting Officer Becker, Bishop escaped again. According to CSPD, Officer Becker survived the shooting.

It wasn't until late January 2020 when Bishop was finally taken into custody.

KRDO has reached out to CSPD as to why the department released the footage Friday, nearly two months after Bishop was sentenced for the officer-involved shootings.

CSPD said it was released "as a result of the sentencing and requests" for the footage.