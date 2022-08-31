Skip to Content
News
By
August 31, 2022 4:08 PM
Published 4:01 PM

Suspect in Kum & Go shooting arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 25-year-old Brian Alford, of Colorado Springs, after an arrest warrant was obtained for the homicide of Jeremy Diaz. 

According to CSPD, Alford was taken into custody without incident and charged with First Degree Murder. He was then taken to the El Paso County Jail.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content