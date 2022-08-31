Suspect in Kum & Go shooting arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 25-year-old Brian Alford, of Colorado Springs, after an arrest warrant was obtained for the homicide of Jeremy Diaz.

According to CSPD, Alford was taken into custody without incident and charged with First Degree Murder. He was then taken to the El Paso County Jail.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.