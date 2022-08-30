Skip to Content
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By CARA ANNA
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in East Africa affected by drought and conflict has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti. Food security experts call it a drop in the bucket for the vast needs in the worst-hit Horn countries of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the nation where this first shipment is going. But the flow of grain from Ukraine is expected to continue, with another ship departing Tuesday for Yemen. The World Food Program has said the 23,000 metric tons of grain are enough to feed 1.5 million people on full rations for a month.

