Traffic accident causes grass fire on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 1030 a.m. Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a grass fire that was the result of a traffic accident.

CSFD said the accident happened at Brady Road and Payton Circle on the east side of the city.

The fire is extinguished but CSFD asks drivers to avoid the area as there is a large fire and police presence. Road closures will be in effect for "a while."

CSFD said one person involved in the wreck was transported to the hospital.