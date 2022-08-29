Phones down at Monument Town Hall

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Town of Monument announced on Twitter that all phones were down at Town Hall.

The outage was first reported at 9:09 a.m. According to town officials, the phones are down due to a system issue at Town Hall.

☎️ Due to a system issue, our phones are down at Town Hall. We will update as soon as they are back online. pic.twitter.com/48vBqNLgMW — Town of Monument, CO (@townofmonument) August 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Officials say they will provide an update as soon as the phones are back online.