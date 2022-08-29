Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:18 AM

Phones down at Monument Town Hall

Google Maps

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Town of Monument announced on Twitter that all phones were down at Town Hall.

The outage was first reported at 9:09 a.m. According to town officials, the phones are down due to a system issue at Town Hall.

This is a developing story. Officials say they will provide an update as soon as the phones are back online.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content