Labor Day weekend music festival will cause traffic impacts in San Luis Valley

VILLA GROVE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A music festival happening in the San Luis Valley over the Labor day weekend will cause traffic impacts on one of the major highways through the valley.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said a temporary speed reduction will be in place on Highway 285 in the vicinity of Villa Grove, Colorado throughout the Labor Day weekend.

Villa Grove is the site of the Seven Peaks Music Festival.

Beginning on Thurs., Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5 motorists traveling northbound and southbound on US 285 near Villa Grove will see the speed reduced to 40 miles per hour. CDOT said drivers should use extreme caution while traveling the two-mile stretch of highway through the community.

Flagging personnel will be present at two points on the highway to direct traffic to and from the festival.

For more information on the music festival, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com

For the latest on road conditions and travel information, visit COtrip.org