CPW begins Arkansas River project in Salida

Construction on the new project began Monday below the F Street Bridge in Salida.
SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Monday that they have begun work on a new project along the Arkansas River in Salida.

CPW said crews began construction Monday below the F Street Bridge on the project that aims to create a better wave for surfing, safer eddies, and a tuber takeout.

CPW asks that people avoid the area or use extreme caution in the area while construction is happening. The river below the F Street Bridge will be a construction zone until the anticipated completion date of Oct. 1, 2022.

CPW said there will be dewatering with alternating channelizing to allow for boats to pass through this stretch of the river. The agency also added though that there could potentially be closures in the river if that is deemed necessary.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

