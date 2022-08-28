Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:03 AM

Outspoken lawmaker picked to lead South Korean opposition

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Firebrand lawmaker Lee Jae-myung has been elected to lead South Korea’s main opposition party, months after his narrow presidential defeat to conservative opponent Yoon Suk Yeol left the liberals in disarray. Lee’s dominant win in the Democratic Party chairperson’s race on Sunday ends a monthslong leadership void for the liberals, who still control a majority in the Parliament. It revives his rivalry with Yoon, a relative political novice who has seen his popularity decline since taking office in May amid a worsening economy, policy mishaps on education and other domestic issues, and mishandled Cabinet appointments.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content