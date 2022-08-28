Skip to Content
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man was shot multiple times Saturday night at a Loaf 'N Jug on Airport Road.

According to Colorado Springs Police, around 10:20 pm officers were in the area of the Loaf' N Jug when they heard multiple gunshots, and soon after a call came in about a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

CSPD has not identified a suspect.


