Beto O’Rourke off the campaign trail in Texas with bacterial infection

By Paul LeBlanc and Ethan Cohen, CNN

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a “bacterial infection” and after receiving care at the hospital, he will be “resting at home,” postponing events in his campaign against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

“After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able,” he added.

He thanked the staff at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. “The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” O’Rourke said.

The development comes at a critical point in the Texas gubernatorial contest, as O’Rourke looks to narrow Abbott’s lead in the contest.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eric Bradner contributed to this report.