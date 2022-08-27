Colorado Springs Police say burglary suspect spat on and kicked officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 3:15 P.M. Saturday afternoon, multiple officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were allegedly spat on and kicked while attempting to arrest a burglary suspect.

CSPD say they contacted 29-year-old Jaron Alexander outside of a residence located in the Stetson Hills division of Colorado Springs. After Alexander allegedly spat and kicked the officers, they were able to get him secured in the rear of a marked police cruiser.

They say Alexander then began trying to kick out the windows of the cruiser and was managing to strike the cruiser windows with the handcuffs. As an officer was applying leg restraints, CSPD says he spat on an additional officer.

Alexander was arrested on charges of second degree assault of peace officers, attempted second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.