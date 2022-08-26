More than an icon: Designer Elizabeth Emanuel recalls Diana

LONDON (AP) — Elizabeth Emanuel cradles the massive scrapbook before laying it gently on the table and opening its Prussian blue covers to reveal a personal time capsule of her relationship with Princess Diana. Emanuel got to know Diana during the months she and her then-husband, David, spent designing the future princess’s wedding dress. Four decades later, there is a sense of intimacy as she leafs through sketches, fabric swatches and photos of Diana displayed alongside images of the designer’s mother stitching embroidery into the gown. Emanuel understands why Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago next Wednesday — on Aug. 31, 1997 — resonated with so many people around the world.

