Poland says grave with WWII soldiers is destroyed by Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says a memorial site in Belarus containing the graves of Polish soldiers who died during World War II is being leveled by Belarusian authorities. The allegation on Thursday followed the Polish government saying it was demolishing a monument to Soviet Red Army soldiers. Dozens of Soviet memorials in Poland have been marked for destruction since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. There was no immediate comment from Belarus, and it wasn’t clear if the developments were related. The cemetery in Belarus is the final resting place of Polish soldiers from a resistance force that also fought the Germans who occupied Poland during World War II.

