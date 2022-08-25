Inflation hits Dubai’s karak tea, a beloved national staple

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Karak is informally the national drink of the United Arab Emirates, long priced at just 1 dirham, a bit less than 30 U.S. cents. But now, as supply chain shortages and Russia’s war on Ukraine lead to price spikes across the world, Dubai’s tea sellers are bumping up prices to 1.50 dirhams, or just over 40 cents. That’s a blow to migrant workers who depend on the drink as a daily ritual. For decades, karak was one of the rare treats that 1 dirham could buy in Dubai. But inflation fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war is taking a toll in the oil-rich country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.