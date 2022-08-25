Inflation hits Dubai’s karak tea, a beloved national staple
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Karak is informally the national drink of the United Arab Emirates, long priced at just 1 dirham, a bit less than 30 U.S. cents. But now, as supply chain shortages and Russia’s war on Ukraine lead to price spikes across the world, Dubai’s tea sellers are bumping up prices to 1.50 dirhams, or just over 40 cents. That’s a blow to migrant workers who depend on the drink as a daily ritual. For decades, karak was one of the rare treats that 1 dirham could buy in Dubai. But inflation fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war is taking a toll in the oil-rich country.