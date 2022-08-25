Former British ambassador to Myanmar reportedly detained

BANGKOK (AP) — Independent Myanmar media say a former British ambassador to Myanmar who now heads a business ethics advisory group has been arrested. A report in Myanmar Now, an online news service, says Vicky Bowman, who served as the British envoy in 2002-2006, was detained Wednesday night and taken to Yangon’s Insein Prison. It says her husband, Myanmar artist Htein Lin, was also detained. Since 2013, Bowman has headed the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, which says its goals include the promotion of human rights through responsible business in Myanmar.

