Accused child killer Letecia Stauch to appear in court for results of sanity evaluation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson and dumping his body in a different state will go before a judge to hear the results of her sanity evaluation.

Letecia Stauch is accused of killing Gannon Stauch in January 2020. In February 2022, she claimed that she wasn't sane at the time of the crimes.

Thursday's court appearance will go over the results of her sanity evaluation. The court received a copy of the report on August 4, 2022.

On August 11th, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen filed a notice with a list of the state psychologists set to testify on Stauch's sanity report on Thursday.

Stauch wasn't present at her last court appearance in July. She had refused to attend, continuing a pattern of requesting to stay at the jail "due to mental health" reasons.

For Thursday's appearance, Stauch has been ordered to appear in person.

Stauch is expected to be in court at 1:30 p.m.