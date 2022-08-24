Police ask for community’s help in finding potential leads for reported bank robbery Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for the community's help in finding potential leads for a reported bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs.

Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a reported bank robbery in the 2800 block of Dublin Blvd., just after 5:30 p.m.

Police from the Stetson Hills Division and the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit responded to the scene.

During the investigation, police determined that an unidentified person entered the bank. Police say the suspect ran from the scene after they demanded and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say no injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.